Eastern Ukraine May Scrap 4-Year-Long Curfew - Senior Official

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk will relax curfew rules for nine days starting on New Year's Eve and may scrap it entirely if all goes well, its leader said in a televised address on Thursday.

The curfew took effect in areas of the province under rebel control soon after the Ukrainian government sent troops to the east in 2014 to fight what it calls pro-Russian militants.

The rebels argue they want more autonomy.

"This experiment will show whether we are fully prepared for the curfew to end. Much will depend on how we spend New Year holidays without a curfew in place," Denis Pushilin said.

In making its decision, the Donetsk militia will take into account the number of crimes committed as the region rings in New Year, followed by Orthodox Christmas on January 7. Good behavior may be rewarded with shorter curfew times, he added.