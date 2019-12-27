UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern Ukraine May Scrap 4-Year-Long Curfew - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Eastern Ukraine May Scrap 4-Year-Long Curfew - Senior Official

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk will relax curfew rules for nine days starting on New Year's Eve and may scrap it entirely if all goes well, its leader said in a televised address on Thursday.

The curfew took effect in areas of the province under rebel control soon after the Ukrainian government sent troops to the east in 2014 to fight what it calls pro-Russian militants.

The rebels argue they want more autonomy.

"This experiment will show whether we are fully prepared for the curfew to end. Much will depend on how we spend New Year holidays without a curfew in place," Denis Pushilin said.

In making its decision, the Donetsk militia will take into account the number of crimes committed as the region rings in New Year, followed by Orthodox Christmas on January 7. Good behavior may be rewarded with shorter curfew times, he added.

Related Topics

Militants Christmas Holidays Donetsk January May All Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

46 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

2 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

2 hours ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.