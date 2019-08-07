Eastern Ukrainian Militias Deny Role in Government Troops' Death

Donetsk regional militias in eastern Ukraine had no part in the recent deaths of four Ukrainian troops northeast from the city of Mariupol, the representative office of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the ceasefire coordination center said Wednesday

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the four servicemen were killed in two attacks on government positions on Tuesday near the village of Pavlopil. Kiev called the deadly incident a violation of a ceasefire agreement between the central authorities and militias.

"The Republic's representatives at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of issues related to the ceasefire regime investigated the death of Ukrainian troops.

They concluded that the attacks could not have been conducted from the Republic's positions considering their distance from the site of the incident does not correspond to the tactical and technical characteristics of the weapons that the Ukrainian side said were used," a spokesperson for the DPR told reporters.

The DPR suggested that the servicemen could have died as a result of mishandling munitions and accused the command of the Ukrainian military operation in the east of trying to cover up their non-combat losses by blaming the militias.