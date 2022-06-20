UrduPoint.com

EasyJet Cuts Summer Flights On Staff Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:16 PM

EasyJet cuts summer flights on staff shortages

British no-frills airline EasyJet on Monday said it was reducing the number of its flights this summer, as the UK aviation sector struggles with severe staff shortages

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :British no-frills airline EasyJet on Monday said it was reducing the number of its flights this summer, as the UK aviation sector struggles with severe staff shortages.

Airlines and airports are struggling to recruit staff after the lifting of pandemic lockdowns, which saw the aviation sector slash thousands of posts.

London's Heathrow airport requested that airlines reduced their schedules by 10 percent at two of its terminals Monday, days after the capital's Gatwick hub said it would handle less traffic than planned this summer.

EasyJet said it "is proactively consolidating a number of flights across affected airports", including Gatwick, which last week announced plans to scale back flights.

Heathrow on Monday apologised "unreservedly for the disruption passengers" had faced at the airport in recent days.

EasyJet said the airline was seeking to "build additional resilience" also amid delays to air traffic control and passport checks.

Despite the travel chaos, EasyJet stressed that its bookings remained "strong" for the peak-demand summer months of July and August.

Staff shortages across the aviation sector have sparked flight delays and cancellations in recent weeks.

"We are sorry that for some customers we have not been able to deliver the service they have come to expect from us," said EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.

EasyJet said it expects the airline's capacity in the group's current third quarter to be 87 percent of the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

That is expected to increase to 90 percent in the three months to the end of September, EasyJet's final quarter.

Related Topics

Traffic United Kingdom Hub July August September 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

3000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-soc ..

3000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-social elements

2 minutes ago
 DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University reschedule online admission date ..

Punjab University reschedule online admission date

2 minutes ago
 71 criminals held

71 criminals held

2 minutes ago
 ACE recovers Rs 2.8 mln from defaulters

ACE recovers Rs 2.8 mln from defaulters

2 minutes ago
 AJK President concludes his 12-day trip to UK, Ire ..

AJK President concludes his 12-day trip to UK, Ireland, Belgium

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.