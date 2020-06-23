UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Easyjet Enrages Italy By Calling Calabria Mafia Land

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:59 PM

Easyjet enrages Italy by calling Calabria mafia land

Get a taste of real Italy by bunking down in mafia land, the ad said. But Easyjet's bid to pitch Calabria backfired, and the company was forced to apologise Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Get a taste of real Italy by bunking down in mafia land, the ad said. But Easyjet's bid to pitch Calabria backfired, and the company was forced to apologise Tuesday.

"For an authentic taste of Italian life, there's nothing better than Calabria," the advert on the British airline's website said.

"The region suffers from a distinct lack of tourists because of its history of mafia activity and earthquakes".

Easyjet said the region in Italy's southern tip, famous for its coastline, rich history and culture, benefitted from "the lack of iconic cities such as Rome and Venice capable of attracting the Instagram crowd".

Italy's minister for the south Peppe Provenzano on Tuesday demanded Easyjet "apologise to Calabria and Italy", with Calabrian senator Ernesto Magorno shouting "Shame on you Easyjet! Calabria is a wonderful land with exceptional people.

" The region's head, Jole Santelli, slammed the "pseudo-marketing operation" as "aggressive, short-sighted and with a clear racist undercurrent".

Easyjet apologised, saying it had only wanted to point out that Calabria was undervalued by foreign tourists, and would remove the offending advert as well as launching an internal investigation, Italian dailies said.

"Calabria is a very important land for us, which we love and have always promoted with numerous flights to Lamezia Terme," it insisted.

Related Topics

Company Venice Rome Italy From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

46 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.