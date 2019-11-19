UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Flies Into 'greenwashing' Row Over Zero-carbon Pledge

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:44 PM

EasyJet flies into 'greenwashing' row over zero-carbon pledge

British no-frills airline EasyJet on Tuesday began offsetting carbon emissions amid global outcry over climate change, but flew into angry criticism of "jumbo-sized greenwashing" from environment campaigners Greenpeace

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :British no-frills airline EasyJet on Tuesday began offsetting carbon emissions amid global outcry over climate change, but flew into angry criticism of "jumbo-sized greenwashing" from environment campaigners Greenpeace.

The carrier, based in Luton north of London, announced it was meeting customer demands to reduce its carbon footprint in the short term, while also researching new greener technology for aircraft engines in the longer term.

"I am proud that we have announced that from today we will be the world's first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across our whole network," said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

"We are doing this by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all of our flights. "We recognise that offsetting is only an interim measure, but we want to take action on our carbon emissions now," he added in a company earnings statement.

The carrier announced the news, expected to cost it around �25 million ($32 million, 29 million Euros) in 2020, alongside a modest drop in annual profit.

EasyJet will now compensate for every tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from jet fuel by ensuring there is one tonne less in the atmosphere, via planting trees or avoiding the release of additional CO2.

Greenpeace however lashed out at the announcement, labelling it "greenwashing" -- a term used by critics to describe corporate efforts to promote often spurious environmental measures to keep customers on board.

"This is jumbo-size greenwash from EasyJet," said Greenpeace's UK chief scientist Doug Parr in comments emailed to AFP.

"There's nothing zero-carbon about their airplanes.

"Expert analysis has cast serious doubts about whether offsetting schemes work at all."He added: "There's no climate leadership in asking someone esomewhere else to pollute less or plant more trees so you can carry on as before.

Related Topics

World Technology Company London Luton United Kingdom 2020 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

18 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

30 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

31 minutes ago

Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headqu ..

36 minutes ago

PM welcomes release of two professors in Afghanist ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Youth Council announces opening of m ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.