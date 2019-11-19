EasyJet flies into 'greenwashing' row over zero-carbon pledge

British no-frills airline EasyJet on Tuesday began offsetting carbon emissions amid global outcry over climate change, but flew into angry criticism of "jumbo-sized greenwashing" from environment campaigners Greenpeace

The carrier, based in Luton north of London, announced it was meeting customer demands to reduce its carbon footprint in the short term, while also researching new greener technology for aircraft engines in the longer term.

"I am proud that we have announced that from today we will be the world's first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across our whole network," said chief executive Johan Lundgren.

"We are doing this by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all of our flights. "We recognise that offsetting is only an interim measure, but we want to take action on our carbon emissions now," he added in a company earnings statement.

The carrier announced the news, expected to cost it around �25 million ($32 million, 29 million Euros) in 2020, alongside a modest drop in annual profit.

EasyJet will now compensate for every tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from jet fuel by ensuring there is one tonne less in the atmosphere, via planting trees or avoiding the release of additional CO2.

Greenpeace however lashed out at the announcement, labelling it "greenwashing" -- a term used by critics to describe corporate efforts to promote often spurious environmental measures to keep customers on board.

"This is jumbo-size greenwash from EasyJet," said Greenpeace's UK chief scientist Doug Parr in comments emailed to AFP.

"There's nothing zero-carbon about their airplanes.

"Expert analysis has cast serious doubts about whether offsetting schemes work at all."He added: "There's no climate leadership in asking someone esomewhere else to pollute less or plant more trees so you can carry on as before.