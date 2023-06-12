UrduPoint.com

EasyJet Flight Cancellations Affect 15,000 People At London's Gatwick Airport - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Over 15,000 people have been left stranded at Gatwick Airport in London due to flight cancellations by UK low-cost airline EasyJet over bad weather conditions, UK media reported on Monday

The airline canceled 54 flights on Sunday and 55 more on Monday over the poor weather, according to the Daily Mail.

The company said on its website that passengers would not be eligible for delay compensations since the disruption had happened "outside of control" and was considered to be "an extraordinary circumstance.

At the same time, the affected passengers believe the issue is with the airline's lack of staff rather than poor weather, the newspaper reported, saying that other airlines, including the Norwegian and British Airways, were not experiencing similar disruptions at Gatwick.

PA Media reported earlier in the day, citing EasyJet, that the airline's operations were "impacted by thunderstorm activity" on Sunday night.

