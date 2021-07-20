UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Hikes Capacity To 60% Of Pre-Covid Level

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:04 PM

EasyJet hikes capacity to 60% of pre-Covid level

British airline EasyJet said Tuesday that it will operate 60 percent of its pre-pandemic flights in the key summer season, thanks to easing travel restrictions, solid demand and speedy vaccinations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :British airline EasyJet said Tuesday that it will operate 60 percent of its pre-pandemic flights in the key summer season, thanks to easing travel restrictions, solid demand and speedy vaccinations.

The carrier revealed it will ramp up capacity in its fourth quarter, or July through September, after operating at 17 percent of its 2019 level in the three months to June.

"In order to capitalise on the opening-up of travel in continental Europe and the easing of restrictions for the fully vaccinated in the UK, EasyJet continues to pivot capacity towards popular routes where we see rising customer demand," EasyJet said.

"EasyJet will emerge from the pandemic transformed," added the group, which is based in Luton north of London.

Global aviation was ravaged by the deadly Covid pandemic, which sparked a collapse in demand and grounded flights worldwide, resulting in massive losses across the sector.

However, the industry has been boosted by the lifting of many international travel restrictions in recent months, despite the emergence of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

EasyJet added on Tuesday that its losses narrowed in its third quarter.

Pre-tax losses fell by 8.2 percent to �318.3 million ($436 million, 370 million Euros) in the three months to June, compared with the same part of last year.

Revenues surged to �212.9 million, up from just �7.2 million last time around.

"During this quarter we have successfully managed through the continued challenges of the pandemic," said Chief Executive Johan Lundgren, noting its focus on cost control.

"We have used our existing strengths like our network with renewed purpose -- pivoting capacity to Europe where we saw the strongest demand."

Related Topics

Europe London Same Luton United Kingdom June July September 2019 From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Has Proposals on South Africa's N ..

1 minute ago

Belgium holds day of mourning after deadly Europea ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan developing digital messaging app as alter ..

14 minutes ago

Zuma's corruption trial to resume August 10: judge ..

3 minutes ago

LVMH takes majority stake in Virgil Abloh streetwe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.