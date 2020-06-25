UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Raises 419m Via Share Placement

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:48 PM

EasyJet raises 419m via share placement

British low-cost airline EasyJet, blighted by the coronavirus fallout, said Thursday it has raised 419 million ($523 million, 463 million euros) via a share placing as it tries to cope with disappearing demand for air travel

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :British low-cost airline EasyJet, blighted by the coronavirus fallout, said Thursday it has raised 419 million ($523 million, 463 million Euros) via a share placing as it tries to cope with disappearing demand for air travel.

One day after posting widening losses, the carrier said in a statement that it has placed more than 59.5 million shares, or almost 15 percent of its stock, at 703 pence per share.

EasyJet announced the placing on Wednesday to bolster its finances, as it also revealed that losses deepened in the first half as virus-related cancellations began to hit operations.

The airline, which is based in Luton north of London, posted a net loss of 324 million in the six months to the end of March, just as lockdowns were imposed across much of Europe.

The group had already decided last month that it would axe up to 4,500 jobs, or almost a third of its staff, due to the dramatic slump in demand that is expected to persist despite easing travel restrictions.

The carrier follows rivals British Airways, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic and others in slashing thousands of jobs to save costs as the bulk of planes remain grounded despite the relaxation of government lockdowns worldwide.

Separately on Thursday, Australia's Qantas announced plans to slash 6,000 staff and ground 100 planes for up to a year in a US$10 billion cost-cutting blitz in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Related Topics

Australia Europe London Luton March Government Share Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Google For Startups’ Launches Accelerator Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Two bike lifter gangs busted in Multan

3 seconds ago

AAC Revenue seals ten petrol pumps

5 seconds ago

Ukraine's COVID-19 Total Tops 40,000 After Another ..

6 seconds ago

3 Kg Hashish seized, 13 arrested in Mianwali

8 seconds ago

UN Secretary-General calls on Israel to renounce W ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.