Open Menu

EasyJet Returns To Profit But Warns Of Gaza War Impact

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

EasyJet returns to profit but warns of Gaza war impact

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) British no-frills airline EasyJet on Tuesday announced its first annual profit since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic but warned that the Israel-Hamas war will impact its winter results.

Profit after tax stood at £324 million ($409 million) in the 12 months to the end of September on higher demand and increased fares, EasyJet said in a statement.

That compared with a loss after tax of £169 million in its 2021/22 financial year.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren gave an upbeat outlook, even if the group saw a negative impact from the Israel-Hamas war.

"We see a positive outlook for this year with airline and holidays bookings both ahead year on year," he said in the statement.

Lundgren said "consumer research highlights that around three quarters of Britons plan to spend more on their holidays versus last year with travel continuing to be the top priority for household discretionary spending".

At the same time EasyJet noted that "early winter results.

.. will see an impact from the conflict in the middle East".

The airline, which flies mainly across Europe, has paused flights to Israel and Jordan owing to the war.

Looking back at its last financial year, EasyJet said revenue surged 42 percent to £8.2 billion, "predominantly due to pricing strength, increased flown capacity, improved load factors" plus growth of its holidays business.

EasyJet's share price gained 2.1 percent to £4.13 in early London trades following the earnings update.

"Investors are being rewarded for their patience following a bumpy few years with the reinstating of the dividend," noted Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

With travel demand rebounding strongly after the pandemic grounded planes, EasyJet last month announced a deal worth close to $20 billion for 157 Airbus planes and alterations to a previous order with the European planemaker.

Related Topics

Business Israel Europe Holidays London Same Lead Price Middle East September From Share Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

2 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

2 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

2 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

2 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

15 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

15 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

15 hours ago

More Stories From World