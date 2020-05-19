UrduPoint.com
EasyJet Reveals Cyber Attack On Nine Million Clients

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:39 PM

British airline EasyJet on Tuesday said it had suffered a cyber attack, uncovering names and travel details of about nine million customers amid raised concern over coronavirus-fuelled online scams

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :British airline EasyJet on Tuesday said it had suffered a cyber attack, uncovering Names and travel details of about nine million customers amid raised concern over coronavirus-fuelled online scams.

"Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

