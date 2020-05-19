EasyJet reveals cyber attack on nine million clients

British airline EasyJet on Tuesday said it had suffered a cyber attack, uncovering names and travel details of about nine million customers amid raised concern over coronavirus-fuelled online scams

"Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.