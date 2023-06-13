'Eat, Pray, Love' Author Yields to Ukrainian Pressure, Withdraws New Novel About Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The author of the bestselling book "Eat, Pray, love," Elizabeth Gilbert, announced on Monday that she had decided to remove her new novel, "The Snow Forest," from publication after an outcry from Ukrainian readers who protested its Russian setting.

"Over the course of this weekend, I have received an enormous massive outpouring of reactions and responses from my Ukrainian readers, expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment, and pain, about the fact that I would choose to release a book into the world right now, any book, no matter what the subject of it is, that is set in Russia," Gilbert said in a Twitter video post.

"As a result, I'm making a course correction, and I'm removing the book from its publication schedule."

According to Gilbert, the novel is about a family of religious fundamentalists who raise their children away from human civilization after escaping to a remote town in Siberia from society and the Soviet government in the 1930s.

The book was supposed to be published on February 13, 2024, but as of today it has been removed from the website of its publisher, Riverhead Books, and has a one-star rating on the popular book social networking website, Goodreads, with hundreds of critical reviews from Ukrainians.