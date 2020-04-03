Eateries introduce new flavors to attract diners as business resumes

The catering sector, among a number of industries hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, is gingerly restoring business while carrying out strict prevention measures as the epidemic eases in China

SHANGHAI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The catering sector, among a number of industries hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, is gingerly restoring business while carrying out strict prevention measures as the epidemic eases in China.

Shanghai Guyi Garden Restaurant, a time-honored brand famous for local signature food Xiaolongbao, or steamed buns, is bustling again after the city lowered its emergency response to the outbreak and encouraged eateries to resume business.

Many diners have their temperatures checked and hands disinfected before entering the restaurant and sitting at separate tables to fulfill their appetites after being cooped up at home for months.

"This is the first time that I dine out in about two months," said Xu, a local resident. "I drove from downtown Shanghai with my friend to have the delicate cate. Today I finally satisfied the craving." Since the restaurant reopened on March 15, its business has gradually picked up. "Now it has restored about 60 percent to 70 percent of its normal turnover," said Zhang Yukang, general manager of Guyi Garden.

According to Zhang, the restaurant has added new flavors of Xiaolongbao to its menu, which is very popular among diners. "We provide rich and palatable dishes to ensure every customer could enjoy the best Xiaolongbao in Shanghai." Official data show that over 70 percent of eateries in Shanghai have resumed normal operation and restored dine-in service as the efforts to curb the epidemic paid off.

"The situation has greatly improved in China. Local government has also rolled out supportive measures to help the catering industry pull through this hard times," said Zhang.

In the Yuyuan Garden Mall branch of Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant, a leading restaurant chain in Shanghai, customers just need to show their "health codes" - a proof that says a user is symptom-free - before entering the mall, without a repeated check of temperature in the restaurant.

"We set up a separate space in the third floor to ensure safe dine-in environment for customers," said one staff member. "We also recommended them to scan QR codes on the table to place an order, in an effort to reduce contacts as much as possible."The steamed bun restaurant resumed operation on March 9 after a temporary closure for around one and a half months. On the reopening day, it introduced a new flavor featuring bamboo shoot soup with fresh and pickled streaky pork to attract more diners.

"Despite fewer restaurant goers and gloomy sales compared to the pre-epidemic period, we feel better day by day and confident that business will return to normal in the near future," added You Yumin, the six generation inheritor of the brand.