Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands Spews Ash 3 Miles Into Sky - Response Team

Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:24 PM

SAKHALINSK, Russia, October 26 (Sputnik) - The Ebeko volcano on the Paramushir island, located in the Russain Kuril Islands archipelago, emitted a column of ash about 5 kilometers (3 miles) high into the sky, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said on Monday

"The height of the volcanic cloud is 4,000 - 5,000 meters. A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues. Ash explosions at an altitude of 6-7 kilometers above sea level can occur at any moment. Current activities can affect low-flying aircraft," KVERT said, adding that the aviation alert-level was set to orange.

Ebeko woke up in 2016 and has repeatedly spewed ash since then.

The response team has also reported another case of the volcano eruption, this time, on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The 1,486-meter (4,875-foot) Karymsky volcano has fired plumes of ashes at the same height as the Ebeco. The aviation alert-level has also been increased to orange, according to KVERT.

Karymsky is the most active volcano of Kamchatka's eastern volcanic zone. Its activity increased dramatically in 1996 and continues with periodic eruptions to the present day.

