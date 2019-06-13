UrduPoint.com
Ebola Claims Second Life In Uganda, 7 More People Reportedly Infected - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

The Ugandan Health Ministry has confirmed the grandmother of a Congolese boy who recently died in Uganda from Ebola as the second patient to die from the virus, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Ugandan Health Ministry has confirmed the grandmother of a Congolese boy who recently died in Uganda from Ebola as the second patient to die from the virus, local media reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the 5-year-old boy, who arrived in Uganda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where there is currently an Ebola outbreak, had died and that other two suspected cases, those of his 60-year-old grandmother and 3-year-old sibling, had tested positive for the virus.

According to the news outlet, Ugandan Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng confirmed seven more suspected cases, all of them originating from the DRC.

If confirmed, they will bring the total number of infections to 10.

Even though there is not yet a licensed drug to treat or prevent Ebola, Uganda undertook a set of preparatory measures against it, including vaccinations, disease monitoring and specialized training of medical staff.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. The WHO estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate.

