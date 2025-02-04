Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Uganda started a vaccination trial on Monday for the Ebola Sudan virus four days after an outbreak was confirmed, the WHO announced, beginning with those deemed at highest risk.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ugandan health ministry had "started a vaccine trial against Ebola Sudan virus" with the UN agency's support.

"This vaccination trial was initiated with record speed... while ensuring full compliance with international and national regulatory and ethical requirements," Tedros said on X.

He said the trial would involve "contacts of people with the disease, and contacts of the contacts".

The WHO chief posted a picture of an injection being administered with WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan present at the scene.

The trial, said Tedros, "demonstrates the importance of investing in R&D for vaccines and treatments and outbreak response preparedness, as well as partnerships".

"WHO will continue supporting the government in a comprehensive response to bring the outbreak under control."

On Thursday, Uganda's health ministry said a 32-year-old male nurse had died from Ebola in Kampala, confirming "an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus Disease".

Sudan Ebola is one of six species of Ebola-virus.

Of eight previous outbreaks of the Sudan strain of Ebola, five have been in Uganda and three in Sudan.

There is currently no approved vaccine for Sudan Ebola.

The WHO said Friday that the first 2,160 doses of the candidate vaccine were already in the capital Kampala, having been pre-positioned as part of outbreak preparedness.

It said those eligible to join the trial were those deemed "at highest risk".

Human-to-human transmission of Ebola happens through body fluids, with the main symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

The deadliest epidemic unfolded in west Africa between 2013 and 2016, killing more than 11,300 people.

The DR Congo has had more than a dozen epidemics, the deadliest claiming the lives of 2,280 people in 2020.

