Ebola-hit Uganda Begins Vaccination Trial: WHO
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Uganda on Monday started the first ever vaccination trial for the Sudan species of the Ebola virus four days after an outbreak was confirmed, the World Health Organization announced.
It is the sixth time Uganda has been hit by an outbreak of the Ebola Sudan virus, for which there is no approved vaccine. Of the five other Ebola species, just one has licensed vaccines.
The deadliest Ebola epidemic killed more than 11,300 people in west Africa between 2013 and 2016.
The UN health agency said it had supported Ugandan health authorities in getting the trial ready in the days following the announcement that a 32-year-old male nurse had died of Ebola in Kampala.
"This vaccination trial was initiated with record speed," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.
He said the trial, launched at a ceremony in Kampala by Uganda's health minister, "demonstrates the importance of investing in R&D for vaccines and treatments and outbreak response preparedness".
A system for candidate vaccines was put in place during a previous outbreak of the Ebola Sudan virus in Uganda in 2022, paving the way for a trial during the next outbreak, the WHO said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
More Stories From World
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO9 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in morning trade19 minutes ago
-
In fire-ravaged Los Angeles, a long road of rebuilding1 hour ago
-
UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
DR Congo, Rwanda leaders to join summit on crisis in war-torn east8 hours ago
-
Trump eyes Ukraine deal exchanging rare earths for aid8 hours ago
-
At least 65 killed as Sudan fighting escalates8 hours ago
-
Trump orders launch of US sovereign wealth fund8 hours ago
-
Man City move for Gonzalez, Tel set for Spurs loan on deadline day8 hours ago
-
Beyonce's best album Grammy: a long time coming8 hours ago
-
Syria vows 'punishment' after car bomb kills 209 hours ago
-
Rubio says Panama addressing US concerns on canal after Trump threats9 hours ago