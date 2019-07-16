Ebola patient in DR Congo city of Goma has died: governor

The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma has died, the governor of North Kivu said on Tuesday

"Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died," Carly Nzanzu told reporters. The case -- the first in a major urban hub in a nearly year-old epidemic of Ebola in the region -- has sparked deep concern in neighbouring Rwanda and at the United Nations.