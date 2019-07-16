UrduPoint.com
Ebola Patient In DR Congo City Of Goma Has Died: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Ebola patient in DR Congo city of Goma has died: governor

The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma has died, the governor of North Kivu said on Tuesday

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma has died, the governor of North Kivu said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died," Carly Nzanzu told reporters. The case -- the first in a major urban hub in a nearly year-old epidemic of Ebola in the region -- has sparked deep concern in neighbouring Rwanda and at the United Nations.

