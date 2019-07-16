UrduPoint.com
Ebola Patient In DR Congo City Of Goma Has Died: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Ebola patient in DR Congo city of Goma has died: governor

The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma has died, the governor of North Kivu province said on Tuesday

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma has died, the governor of North Kivu province said on Tuesday.

The case -- the first in a major urban hub in the region's nearly year-old epidemic of the disease -- has sparked deep concern in neighbouring Rwanda and at the UN.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died," Governor Carly Nzanzu told reporters.

The patient has been described as an evangelical preacher who had travelled from Goma to Butembo, one of the towns hardest hit by the outbreak.

While there, he preached at seven churches and regularly touched worshippers, including the sick, before taking the bus back to Goma last Friday, the health ministry said.

On his return on Sunday, he went to a clinic with a fever, was diagnosed with Ebola and sent back to Butembo, which is better geared than Goma for treating the disease, it said.

"He died during transfer by road," Nzanzu said.

More than 1,600 people have died from Ebola since August 1, when the haemorrhagic virus erupted in North Kivu and spread to neighbouring Ituri.

Health experts fear outbreaks of contagious disease in a major city.

In cities, density of population, high mobility and anonymity make it far harder to isolate patients and trace contacts compared to the countryside.

Goma is a border city of about one million people located on the northern shore of Lake Kivu, adjacent to Rwanda.

