Ebola responders in DR Congo killed over conflict

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Casualties were reported among Ebola responders after attacks of armed groups in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday.

"Attacks by armed groups in Biakato Mines and Mangina in DRC have resulted in deaths and injuries amongst Ebola responders," WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter. "Our focus is caring for the wounded and ensuring staff at other locations are safe," he added.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti tweeted the situation is still ongoing in Biakato Mines and Mangina.

"We are doing everything possible to care for the injured and bring our staff to safety," she added.

On Tuesday, the WHO and UNICEF said they evacuated dozens of their staff working on the Ebola epidemic from Beni due to the deteriorating security situation.

The WHO said 49 of its nonessential staff were flown to the eastern city of Goma, leaving 71, while UNICEF temporarily relocated 27 staff, leaving 12 in Beni.

More than 3,100 Ebola cases have been confirmed since an outbreak was declared in August 2018 and more than 2,100 deaths recorded. But insecurity in the region is hampering efforts to contain the outbreak.