UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ebola Responders In DR Congo Killed Over Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:54 PM

Ebola responders in DR Congo killed over conflict

Casualties were reported among Ebola responders after attacks of armed groups in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Casualties were reported among Ebola responders after attacks of armed groups in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday.

"Attacks by armed groups in Biakato Mines and Mangina in DRC have resulted in deaths and injuries amongst Ebola responders," WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter. "Our focus is caring for the wounded and ensuring staff at other locations are safe," he added.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti tweeted the situation is still ongoing in Biakato Mines and Mangina.

"We are doing everything possible to care for the injured and bring our staff to safety," she added.

On Tuesday, the WHO and UNICEF said they evacuated dozens of their staff working on the Ebola epidemic from Beni due to the deteriorating security situation.

The WHO said 49 of its nonessential staff were flown to the eastern city of Goma, leaving 71, while UNICEF temporarily relocated 27 staff, leaving 12 in Beni.

More than 3,100 Ebola cases have been confirmed since an outbreak was declared in August 2018 and more than 2,100 deaths recorded. But insecurity in the region is hampering efforts to contain the outbreak.

Related Topics

Africa Injured World Twitter Beni Goma Congo August 2018 From

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

55 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

DTRE scheme seminar held at SCCI

50 seconds ago

Secretary Maritime Calls on MD, IOPC

52 seconds ago

Chief European Rabbi Calls for Limiting Radicals' ..

57 seconds ago

Representatives of Crimean Tatars Denied Registrat ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.