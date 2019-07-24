Ebola Responders in DRC Face Deadly Threat From Armed Groups - UN Official

Humanitarian and medical staff working on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are under risk of being killed by armed groups, UN Special Representative Leila Zerrougui said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Humanitarian and medical staff working on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are under risk of being killed by armed groups, UN Special Representative Leila Zerrougui said during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The problems faced in eradicating this disease are not only epidemiological in nature, they are linked as well to a variety of political and social factors, which include the activities of armed groups," Zerrougui said. "This confluence of factors has resulted in a deadly environment for the people working to counter Ebola, to the point of being specifically threatened and killed by armed groups."

Zerrougui named Allied Democratic Forces rebel group, Mai-Mai community-based militia groups and high levels of community distrust as the factors undermining the security of Ebola responders.

The special representative added that the recent increase of inter-community violence in DRC's eastern Ituri and South Kivu provinces has already displaced more than 500,000 people.

In April, one medical worker was killed, and several other people were injured in an attack by gunmen on a hospital in the DRC's northeastern city of Butembo.

On July 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the Ebola outbreak in the DRC constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. According to the UN data, more than 1,700 people have already died from the virus in the DRC.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.