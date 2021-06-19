Ebrahim Raeisia wins Presidential elections,  Preliminary results show

(@fidahassanain)

Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Jamal Orf says 28.6 million Iranians took part in the election and with around 90 % per cent of the votes counted, Raeisi bagged over 17.8 million votes followed by Mohsen Rezaei who could get 3.3 million.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2021) Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisia has been elected as the next President of Iran, the latest reports say.

According to preliminary results by the Interior Ministry, Raeisi has secured a landslide victory.

According to Iranian PressTV, Nasser Hemmati recieved 2.4 million votes while Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi got almost one million votes.

These are the preliminary figures as counting was still ongoing.

Raeisi had earlier served as Chief of Iran’s Judiciary since 2019. He is mainly associated with the Principlist camp, but he says he is contesting the June 18 presidential election as an independent candidate.