EBRD bank picks French official as first female head

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Europe's development bank on Thursday named Odile Renaud-Basso, a senior official at the French Treasury, as its first female head.

The London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced the appointment at its annual meeting that unveiled also a post-pandemic recovery strategy centred on "green" investments.

"The board of governors of the EBRD has elected Odile Renaud-Basso of France as the bank's next president," read a statement issued at the online meeting.

Renaud-Basso, 55, joins European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Kristalina Georgieva at the International Monetary Fund among a select group of women heading up top financial institutions.

She beat off competition from Italian economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan to replace Britain's Suma Chakrabarti, whose eight-year tenure ended in July.

Renaud-Basso also became the first female director-general at the French Treasury upon her appointment in 2016.