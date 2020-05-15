UrduPoint.com
EBRD President Chakrabarti Resigns July 2, New Head To Be Elected In Fall - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:08 AM

EBRD President Chakrabarti Resigns July 2, New Head to Be Elected in Fall - Spokesperson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Sir Suma Chakrabarti, the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will resign on July 2, and the new head will be elected by the shareholders of the financial institution in the fall, the bank's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

First Vice President Juergen Rigterink will head the EBRD as acting president until a permanent successor is elected, he said.

It is expected that the election of the bank's chief, for which several candidates are currently applying, will be held in the fall, the date of the shareholders' meeting will be determined later.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

