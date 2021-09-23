EC Does Not Expect Increase in Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The European Commission (EC) does not expect prices for smartphones to rise in the European Union after introducing the requirement for a universal charging port, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the commission proposed legislation to establish a common charging solution for all electronic devices to combat e-waste and ensure consumer convenience.

"We don't anticipate any cost increases," Breton said in response to the question if the new regulation will affect smartphone prices.

Manufacturers will have time to adjust to the new requirements, so the EC does not see this as an issue, Breton noted.

However, if a manufacturer wants to add two charging ports, the standard one and some other one, then it might impact the price of the device, but "it's there choice to offer two," the commissioner added.

Under the EC proposal, the charging port and fast charging technology will be harmonized for interoperability. The so-called USB-C is expected to become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers and hand-held videogame consoles, according to the EC.

The move is aimed at reducing the amount of waste in line with the EU green transition policy. The EC has also proposed to unbundle the sale of chargers from the sale of devices to lift the financial burden from consumers and limit the environmental footprint linked to production and disposal of chargers.

The proposal must be approved by the European Parliament and the Council, which can further amend it. If it is adopted, the EU countries will have two years to implement the new regulations on their territory.