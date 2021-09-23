UrduPoint.com

EC Does Not Expect Increase In Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

EC Does Not Expect Increase in Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The European Commission (EC) does not expect prices for smartphones to rise in the European Union after introducing the requirement for a universal charging port, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the commission proposed legislation to establish a common charging solution for all electronic devices to combat e-waste and ensure consumer convenience.

"We don't anticipate any cost increases," Breton said in response to the question if the new regulation will affect smartphone prices.

Manufacturers will have time to adjust to the new requirements, so the EC does not see this as an issue, Breton noted.

However, if a manufacturer wants to add two charging ports, the standard one and some other one, then it might impact the price of the device, but "it's there choice to offer two," the commissioner added.

Under the EC proposal, the charging port and fast charging technology will be harmonized for interoperability. The so-called USB-C is expected to become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers and hand-held videogame consoles, according to the EC.

The move is aimed at reducing the amount of waste in line with the EU green transition policy. The EC has also proposed to unbundle the sale of chargers from the sale of devices to lift the financial burden from consumers and limit the environmental footprint linked to production and disposal of chargers.

The proposal must be approved by the European Parliament and the Council, which can further amend it. If it is adopted, the EU countries will have two years to implement the new regulations on their territory.

Related Topics

Technology Parliament European Union Sale Price Market National University All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.