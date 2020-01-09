UrduPoint.com
EC President Hopes No New Attempts Will Be Made To Increase Tensions In Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

European Council President Charles Michel expressed hope on Thursday that there would be no new attempts to increase tensions in the Middle East, following recent attacks launched by the United States and Iran in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel expressed hope on Thursday that there would be no new attempts to increase tensions in the middle East, following recent attacks launched by the United States and Iran in the region.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. No Americans or Iraqis were killed in the attacks.

"Charles Michel expressed hopes that there will be no further attempts to increase tensions in the region leading to a de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East," a statement from the European Council said.

Additionally, Michel commended the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which Tehran pulled out on Sunday, as being an important tool for regional stability.

"The JCPOA agreement was an important achievement after ten years of intense international negotiations and remains an important tool for regional stability. The European Council president called upon the Iranian President to avoid posing irreversible acts," the statement said.

