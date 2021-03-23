EC President Says Discussed With German Foreign Minister Relations With Russia, China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had discussed with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas the relations with Russia and China and other important issues.

The discussion was held on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Good exchange with @HeikoMaas on foreign affairs matters - in particular the Western Balkans, relations with Russia and China and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.