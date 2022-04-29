UrduPoint.com

EC Says Will Analyze Situation On G20 Summit After Getting Response From Participants

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Indonesia as current holder of G20 presidency and the host of November G20 summit in Bali is a sole decision-maker concerning the issue of sending invitations to the meeting, and the European Commission (EC) will analyze the situation after the summit participants' response, the EC said on Friday.

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden, along with some other world leaders, demanded that Russia be removed from the group of 20 major economies. The United States is among the countries urging Indonesia as host to invite Ukraine to the summit as a guest.

"Of course, it is up to Indonesia to issue and set out the invitations, all I can say now, (it) is up to Indonesia to send out the invites for G20, and the participation will be up to member states," EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali told the EC midday briefing.

The EC is set to analyze the situation after obtaining a response from the involved parties, European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said.

"When it comes to the participation of the commission, we will come back to this issue later on. First of all, sending out the invitation is one thing, but then we have to see what the response of the individuals concerned is going to be, and then we ourselves will be analyzing the situation," Mamer told the briefing.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Jakarta, as this year's chair of the G20, wants to unite its participants and opposes any split within the group, calling on the states to refrain from creating a fracture.

