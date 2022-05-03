EC Vice-President Schinas Accuses Russia of Waging Cyberwar Against Ukraine, EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russia is carrying out cyberattacks against Ukrainian and European critical infrastructure and services, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.

"As we speak, a cyberwarfare is going on in our neighborhood. It has started weeks before the Russian invasion and it continues. It is striking Ukraine's most critical infrastructure networks with a double aim to further destabilize the country and demoralize its people. Ukrainian websites have experienced a ten-fold increase in attacks since the Russian invasion," Schinas said during the European Parliament's session on EU preparedness to cyberattacks.

The official added that Europe was providing technical assistance, equipment, software and relevant services to Ukrainian government to help it in the cyberwarfare. Schinas also said that some of the European countries have also experienced a wave of cyberattacks.

"Over the last months and year, our member states have also been hit by waves of large-scale cyberattacks, targeting their most critical sectors from health care to telecom operators to public administrations to wind energy companies," Schinas said.

On April 27, microsoft alleged that Russian state cyber actors were conducting computer intrusions in parallel with Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24. The company also claimed that it had evidence of nearly 40 discreet cyberattacks between February 23 and April 8 that resulted in destruction of hundreds of systems across dozens of organizations in Ukraine.

On May 1, the Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service reported that the websites of the Moldovan state bodies had been under attack attributed to the Killnet group, believed to be based in Russia. On April 29, Romania also reported continuing cyberattacks on the government websites.

The Russian government has denied any involvement in cyberattacks.