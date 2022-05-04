UrduPoint.com

EC Vice-President Schinas Accuses Russia Of Waging Cyberwar Against Ukraine, EU

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

EC Vice-President Schinas Accuses Russia of Waging Cyberwar Against Ukraine, EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Russia is carrying out cyberattacks against Ukrainian and European critical infrastructure and services, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.

"As we speak, a cyberwarfare is going on in our neighborhood. It has started weeks before the Russian invasion and it continues. It is striking Ukraine's most critical infrastructure networks with a double aim to further destabilize the country and demoralize its people. Ukrainian websites have experienced a ten-fold increase in attacks since the Russian invasion," Schinas said during the European Parliament's session on EU preparedness to cyberattacks.

The official added that Europe was providing technical assistance, equipment, software and relevant services to Ukrainian government to help it in the cyberwarfare. Schinas also said that some of the European countries have also experienced a wave of cyberattacks.

"Over the last months and year, our member states have also been hit by waves of large-scale cyberattacks, targeting their most critical sectors from health care to telecom operators to public administrations to wind energy companies," Schinas said.

On April 27, microsoft alleged that Russian state cyber actors were conducting computer intrusions in parallel with Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24. The company also claimed that it had evidence of nearly 40 discreet cyberattacks between February 23 and April 8 that resulted in destruction of hundreds of systems across dozens of organizations in Ukraine.

On May 1, the Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service reported that the websites of the Moldovan state bodies had been under attack attributed to the Killnet group, believed to be based in Russia. On April 29, Romania also reported continuing cyberattacks on the government websites.

The Russian government has denied any involvement in cyberattacks.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Company Romania February April May From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

15 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

24 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

24 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

24 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.