EC Vice-President Schinas Visiting Kiev to Discuss EU-Ukraine Cooperation - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas has arrived in Kiev to discuss cooperation between the EU and Ukraine on healthcare, education and cybersecurity with a number of Ukrainian ministers, the commission said on Thursday.

"Today, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, is in Kyiv for a visit focused on furthering the EU's cooperation with Ukraine in the fields of health, education, culture, youth, sports and cybersecurity," the European Commission said in a statement.

Schinas will meet with Ukrainian Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi and Health Minister Viktor Llashko, with the officials expected to sign several agreements on bilateral cooperation, the statement read.

The vice-president of the commission will also visit the CERT-UA cybersecurity unit in the Ukrainian capital where he will hold talks with members of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council responsible for cybersecurity.