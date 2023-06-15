UrduPoint.com

EC Vice-President Schinas Visiting Kiev To Discuss EU-Ukraine Cooperation - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

EC Vice-President Schinas Visiting Kiev to Discuss EU-Ukraine Cooperation - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas has arrived in Kiev to discuss cooperation between the EU and Ukraine on healthcare, education and cybersecurity with a number of Ukrainian ministers, the commission said on Thursday.

"Today, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, is in Kyiv for a visit focused on furthering the EU's cooperation with Ukraine in the fields of health, education, culture, youth, sports and cybersecurity," the European Commission said in a statement.

Schinas will meet with Ukrainian Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi and Health Minister Viktor Llashko, with the officials expected to sign several agreements on bilateral cooperation, the statement read.

The vice-president of the commission will also visit the CERT-UA cybersecurity unit in the Ukrainian capital where he will hold talks with members of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council responsible for cybersecurity.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Education Visit Kiev

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

3 minutes ago
 Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailou ..

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

9 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

18 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

23 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

30 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.