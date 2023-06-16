EC Vice-President to Visit Kenya to Discuss Economic Partnership Agreement - Commission

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will go on a two-day visit to Kenya on May 18 to discuss the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement, the commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will go on a two-day visit to Kenya on May 18 to discuss the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement, the commission said on Friday.

"This Sunday and Monday, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, will embark on a mission to Kenya with the aim to conclude the negotiations of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)," the commission said in a statement.

The agreement is aimed at promoting trade and creating new economic opportunities for both parties as well as at boosting Kenya's economic development, the commission said.

It will be officially signed by Dombrovskis and Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria, in the presence of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, according to the statement.

The commission added that during his stay in Kenya, Dombrovskis will meet with local and European business officials active in the country and visit the Kenyan headquarters of global vegetable exporter Vegpro and Dutch Flower Group, a flower trader, to discuss local business opportunities.