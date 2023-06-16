UrduPoint.com

EC Vice-President To Visit Kenya To Discuss Economic Partnership Agreement - Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 08:16 PM

EC Vice-President to Visit Kenya to Discuss Economic Partnership Agreement - Commission

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will go on a two-day visit to Kenya on May 18 to discuss the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement, the commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will go on a two-day visit to Kenya on May 18 to discuss the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement, the commission said on Friday.

"This Sunday and Monday, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, will embark on a mission to Kenya with the aim to conclude the negotiations of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)," the commission said in a statement.

The agreement is aimed at promoting trade and creating new economic opportunities for both parties as well as at boosting Kenya's economic development, the commission said.

It will be officially signed by Dombrovskis and Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Moses Kuria, in the presence of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, according to the statement.

The commission added that during his stay in Kenya, Dombrovskis will meet with local and European business officials active in the country and visit the Kenyan headquarters of global vegetable exporter Vegpro and Dutch Flower Group, a flower trader, to discuss local business opportunities.

Related Topics

Business Visit Kenya May Sunday Cabinet Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Posit ..

Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Position for 1 More Year - Reports

4 minutes ago
 NATO Getting Involved in Ukraine, Sends Heavy Mili ..

NATO Getting Involved in Ukraine, Sends Heavy Military Equipment to Kiev - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Dedolarizaion of Russian, Global Economy Not Mosco ..

Dedolarizaion of Russian, Global Economy Not Moscow's Goal - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Commercialization of 6G expected to be realized ar ..

Commercialization of 6G expected to be realized around 2030 in China: Experts

4 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Fi ..

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of R ..

17 minutes ago
 "Ice" supplier held in Wah Cantt

"Ice" supplier held in Wah Cantt

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.