Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):ECB chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday the recent appreciation of the euro was something to be watched carefully as the bank seeks to maintain price stability in the single currency zone.

The rise of the euro was "extensively discussed" when governors of the European Central Bank met, Lagarde said, adding that the mandate of the bank is to maintain "price stability and clearly to that extent appreciation of the euro is something to be monitored carefully".

The euro last week touched $1.20 for the first time since 2018, from $1.06 in March.

The surge in the euro is in part down to a stunning policy shift from the US Federal Reserve, which last month said it would allow inflation to accelerate to let the economy generate more jobs, causing the dollar to weaken.