ECB Chief Urges Government Action To Deal With 'major Shock' From Virus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:43 PM

ECB chief urges government action to deal with 'major shock' from virus

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic was a "major shock" to the economy and required a coordinated response from finance chiefs and governments

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic was a "major shock" to the economy and required a coordinated response from finance chiefs and governments.

"The spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 has been a major shock to the growth prospects of the global economy and the euro area," she told reporters after unveiling fresh stimulus measures.

"Even if ultimately temporary by nature, it will have a significant impact on economic activity."To support small businesses, "governments and all other policy institutions are called upon to take timely and targeted actions," she said.

"In particular, an ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response is required to support businesses and workers at risk."

