ECB Expects Euro Area GDP to Return to Pre-Crisis Level at End of 2022 - Lagarde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The European Central Bank expects the GDP of the euro are to return to its pre-crisis level by the end of 2022, the ECB president Christine Lagarde said Monday.

"The recovery remains incomplete, uncertain, and uneven," Lagarde said on the recent slight rebound of the euro area's economy.

"Euro area real GDP is only expected to recover to pre-crisis levels in late 2022," Lagarde told a parliamentary committee.