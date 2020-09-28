UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Expects Euro Area GDP To Return To Pre-Crisis Level At End Of 2022 - Lagarde

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:37 PM

ECB Expects Euro Area GDP to Return to Pre-Crisis Level at End of 2022 - Lagarde

The European Central Bank expects the GDP of the euro are to return to its pre-crisis level by the end of 2022, the ECB president Christine Lagarde said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The European Central Bank expects the GDP of the euro are to return to its pre-crisis level by the end of 2022, the ECB president Christine Lagarde said Monday.

"The recovery remains incomplete, uncertain, and uneven," Lagarde said on the recent slight rebound of the euro area's economy.

"Euro area real GDP is only expected to recover to pre-crisis levels in late 2022," Lagarde told a parliamentary committee.

Related Topics

Bank Euro

Recent Stories

Cop arrested as police solve blind murder case

46 minutes ago

Sharif family made illegal, undocumented asset by ..

46 minutes ago

Wildfires rip through California wine country, tho ..

46 minutes ago

Prime Minister approved package for Southern, Nort ..

46 minutes ago

PIA receives GHOC certificate

46 minutes ago

WHO Fears Global COVID-19 Death Toll Underestimate ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.