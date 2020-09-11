UrduPoint.com
ECB Holds Key Interest Rates At Historic Lows

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:11 AM

ECB holds key interest rates at historic lows

The ECB's governing council left its key rates and crisis-fighting stimulus programmes unchanged Thursday, a spokeswoman said, as the euro zone continues to battle the pandemic-induced downturn

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):The ECB's governing council left its key rates and crisis-fighting stimulus programmes unchanged Thursday, a spokeswoman said, as the euro zone continues to battle the pandemic-induced downturn.

As expected, the Frankfurt institution held the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent and its deposit facility rate at -0.5 percent.

The bank also left its pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme worth 1.35 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) unchanged.

