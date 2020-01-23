UrduPoint.com
ECB Holds Key Interest Rates At Historic Lows: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:59 PM

ECB holds key interest rates at historic lows: spokesman

The ECB's governing council left interest rates unchanged Thursday, a spokesman said, after Christine Lagarde chaired her second meeting as president

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The ECB's governing council left interest rates unchanged Thursday, a spokesman said, after Christine Lagarde chaired her second meeting as president.

As expected, the Frankfurt institution held the rate on its main refinancing operations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.

25 percent and its depositfacility rate at -0.5 percent.

The governors also left the ECB's massive bond-buying scheme untouched, having only in November restarted asset purchases to the tune of 20 billion Euros ($22 billion) a month.

