ECB Improves Eurozone GDP Decline Outlook In 2020 To 7.3% From 8% - Lagarde

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

ECB Improves Eurozone GDP Decline Outlook in 2020 to 7.3% From 8% - Lagarde

The European Central Bank (ECB) improved its forecast for the eurozone's economy in 2020 to a 7.3 percent decline against the previous 8 percent, the regulator's chief Christine Lagarde said at a press conference

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The European Central Bank (ECB) improved its forecast for the eurozone's economy in 2020 to a 7.3 percent decline against the previous 8 percent, the regulator's chief Christine Lagarde said at a press conference.

The ECB now expects the annual growth of the real GDP of the block at minus 7.3 percent in 2020, plus 3.9 percent in 2021, 4.2 percent in 2022 and 2.1 percent in 2023, she said.

In the previous forecast in September, the regulator assumed that the euro area economy would fall by 8 percent this year, but will grow by 5 percent next year and 3.2 percent in 2022.

