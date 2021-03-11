UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Leaves Economic Growth Forecasts 'broadly Unchanged: Lagarde

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:29 PM

ECB leaves economic growth forecasts 'broadly unchanged: Lagarde

The European Central Bank left its outlook for economic activity "broadly unchanged" on Thursday, president Christine Lagarde said, judging that the risks to the virus-stricken eurozone have become "more balanced".

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The European Central Bank left its outlook for economic activity "broadly unchanged" on Thursday, president Christine Lagarde said, judging that the risks to the virus-stricken eurozone have become "more balanced".

The ECB nudged up its 2021 growth forecast to 4.0 percent, up from the previous estimate of 3.9 percent. It however slightly lowered the forecast for 2022 from 4.2 to 4.1 percent, while leaving that for 2023 unchanged at 2.1 percent.

Related Topics

Bank From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sri Lankan Minister of Youth

16 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

13 minutes ago

Stray dog bites three children

13 minutes ago

14 outlaws held; drugs, valuables recovered

13 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

26 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.