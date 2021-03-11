ECB leaves economic growth forecasts 'broadly unchanged: Lagarde

The European Central Bank left its outlook for economic activity "broadly unchanged" on Thursday, president Christine Lagarde said, judging that the risks to the virus-stricken eurozone have become "more balanced".

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The European Central Bank left its outlook for economic activity "broadly unchanged" on Thursday, president Christine Lagarde said, judging that the risks to the virus-stricken eurozone have become "more balanced".

The ECB nudged up its 2021 growth forecast to 4.0 percent, up from the previous estimate of 3.9 percent. It however slightly lowered the forecast for 2022 from 4.2 to 4.1 percent, while leaving that for 2023 unchanged at 2.1 percent.