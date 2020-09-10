UrduPoint.com
ECB Less Pessimistic On 2020 Downturn Despite Virus 'headwinds'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:49 PM

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday said the eurozone's pandemic-induced downturn was expected to be less severe than initially feared, but a recent spike in coronavirus cases was causing "headwinds" for the recovery

The eurozone economy is forecast to shrink by 8.0 percent this year, compared with an earlier projection of -8.7 percent. Growth will return in 2021 and 2022, at 5.0 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, slightly below the predictions in June.

Incoming data suggested "a strong rebound" in the third quarter of 2020, Lagarde said. But the jump "in coronavirus infection rates during the summer months constitutes headwinds to the short-term outlook", she warned.

The ECB's 2020 inflation outlook remained unchanged at 0.3 percent, and is expected to climb to a slightly higher than expected 1.0 percent next year. For 2022, the bank kept its inflation projection at 1.3 percent.

