ECB Paves Way For December Stimulus As Lockdowns Return

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

The European Central Bank signalled it stood ready to bolster its pandemic stimulus in December as surging coronavirus infections darken the eurozone's economic outlook

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):The European Central Bank signalled it stood ready to bolster its pandemic stimulus in December as surging coronavirus infections darken the eurozone's economic outlook.

With risks "clearly tilted to the downside", the ECB said it would use next month's updated growth and inflation forecasts to "recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation".

The promise of further action comes a day after France and Germany joined Italy and Spain in introducing fresh lockdown measures to halt a second Covid-19 wave, set to inflict more economic pain.

The ECB has rolled out a 1.35-trillion-euro bond-buying scheme to keep borrowing costs low and boost the economy, and many observers expect the scheme to be beefed up at the next monetary policy meeting in December.

As expected, ECB governors left the scheme, known as PEPP, unchanged on Thursday.

