ECB raises 2021-2022 inflation outlook on 'temporary factors': Lagarde

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):The European Central Bank on Thursday lifted its inflation estimates for 2021 and 2022, largely because of "temporary factors" linked to the pandemic and higher energy prices, president Christine Lagarde said.

The ECB hiked up its inflation estimate for this year to 1.5 percent, compared with 1.0 percent in its previous quarterly forecasts. Next year, inflation is expected to run at 1.2 percent, up from a previous estimate of 1.1 percent.