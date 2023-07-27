ECB Raises Base Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points to 4.25% Per Annum

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it had raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% per annum, which equals the record high

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it had raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% per annum, which equals the record high.

"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points.

Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.25%, 4.50% and 3.75% respectively, with effect from 2 August 2023," the ECB said in a statement.