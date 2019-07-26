UrduPoint.com
ECB Ready To Launch New Quantitative Easing: Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):The European Central Bank signaled Thursday it could unleash a new stimulus package as inflation remains stubbornly below target, but promised to find ways to mitigate the impact of negative interest rates on banks.

"The Governing Council has tasked the relevant Eurosystem Committes with examining options, including ways to reinforce its forward guidance on policy rates, mitigating measures... and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases," said a spokeswoman.

