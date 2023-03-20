ECB Ready to Provide Liquidity to Euro Area Financial System If Needed - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The European Central Bank (ECB) is prepared to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"The euro area banking sector is resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions in any event the ECB policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system, if needed and to preserve the smooth transition of the monetary policy," Lagarde said during the question and answer session of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs Monetary Dialogue.