ECB Rushes To Clear Up Lagarde Stumble On Virus Response

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:08 AM

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):The European Central Bank scrambled Friday to ease eurozone jitters a day after president Christine Lagarde spectacularly failed to convince financial markets with big-bang measures against the coronavirus shock.

In the first major test since she took office in November, Lagarde detailed a battery of interventions to cushion the impact of the virus on the economy.

But unlike the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, ECB policymakers stopped short of a headline interest rate cut.

Lagarde also raised eyebrows with her sometimes brusque tone --notably loading crisis-fighting tasks "first and foremost" onto governments --which seemed to mark a departure from predecessor Mario Draghi.

