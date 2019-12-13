ECB Sees 'signs Of Stabilisation In Growth Slowdown': Lagarde
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:29 AM
The European Central Bank is seeing the first encouraging signs that the eurozone growth slowdown is stabilising despite "persistent global uncertainties", chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday
"There are some initial signs of stabilisation in the growth slowdown," Lagarde told reporters in her first press conference as ECB president.
While manufacturing remained weak as trade tensions fester, the services and construction sectors remain "resilient", she said.