ECB sharply eases collateral conditions to encourage lending

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):The European Central Bank on Tuesday announced an "unprecedented" easing of collateral requirements to stimulate bank lending during the coronavirus crisis.

The package of temporary measures includes the use of loans from small corporate entities as collateral and accepting Greek sovereign debt as guarantees.

"These measures are temporary for the duration of the pandemic crisis," the ECB's governing council said.