UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Sharply Eases Collateral Conditions To Encourage Lending

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:26 AM

ECB sharply eases collateral conditions to encourage lending

The European Central Bank on Tuesday announced an "unprecedented" easing of collateral requirements to stimulate bank lending during the coronavirus crisis

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):The European Central Bank on Tuesday announced an "unprecedented" easing of collateral requirements to stimulate bank lending during the coronavirus crisis.

The package of temporary measures includes the use of loans from small corporate entities as collateral and accepting Greek sovereign debt as guarantees.

"These measures are temporary for the duration of the pandemic crisis," the ECB's governing council said.

Related Topics

Bank From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

1 minute ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

36 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

36 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

36 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.