Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):The European Central Bank on Thursday slightly lowered its eurozone growth forecast for 2020 to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent, but sees output strengthening in the following two years.

Growth is projected to reach 1.4 percent in 2021 and 2022, said bank chief Christine Lagarde.