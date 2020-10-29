UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Stands Ready To Bolster Pandemic Response: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:38 PM

ECB stands ready to bolster pandemic response: statement

The European Central Bank said Thursday it was carefully assessing the evolution of the pandemic and stood ready to take further action in December as surging coronavirus infections darken the economic outlook

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):The European Central Bank said Thursday it was carefully assessing the evolution of the pandemic and stood ready to take further action in December as surging coronavirus infections darken the economic outlook.

"In the current environment of risks clearly tilted to the downside, the governing council will carefully assess the incoming information, including the dynamics of the pandemic," it said in a statement.

Based on new forecasts due in December, the bank "will recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation".

As expected, ECB governors left interest rates unchanged at historic lows and made no tweaks to their 1.35 trillion euro pandemic emergency bond-buying scheme.

Related Topics

Bank Euro December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police torch shelters in Argentina to clear homele ..

12 minutes ago

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

26 minutes ago

US Needs Smarter Strategy On Russia, China - House ..

15 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as Covid-19 hits ..

15 minutes ago

Biden, Trump duel in Florida as White House touts ..

15 minutes ago

Tanzania opposition rejects 'illegitimate' electio ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.