ECB Stimulus Boost 'can Help Italy', Says Lagarde

Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:14 AM

ECB stimulus boost 'can help Italy', says Lagarde

The latest salvo of stimulus aid fired off by the European Central Bank will help Italy, the worst-affected country by the coronavirus outside China, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday

The latest salvo of stimulus aid fired off by the European Central Bank will help Italy, the worst-affected country by the coronavirus outside China, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday.

"Italian banks, Italian households, enterprises will be fully beneficiaries and eligible to all of the tools that I have just mentioned," Lagarde said after announcing a slew of measures including increased bond purchases and cheap loans to banks.

"All of that can also help Italy."

Your Thoughts and Comments

