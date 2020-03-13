ECB stimulus boost 'can help Italy', says Lagarde

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The latest salvo of stimulus aid fired off by the European Central Bank will help Italy, the worst-affected country by the coronavirus outside China, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday.

"Italian banks, Italian households, enterprises will be fully beneficiaries and eligible to all of the tools that I have just mentioned," Lagarde said after announcing a slew of measures including increased bond purchases and cheap loans to banks.

"All of that can also help Italy."